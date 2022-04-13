MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating a report of stolen used cooking in Monroe Township.

PSP Selinsgrove says they are looking into a report of stolen used cooking oil. Buffalo Biodiesel Inc., a New York company that specializes in recycling used cooking oil to produce renewable biodiesel, was listed as the victim.

According to troopers, the theft occurred at 174 Nina Drive on January 11, 2022, around 10:00 p.m.

State Troopers say $491.00 worth of used cooking oil was stolen, but there is no video surveillance available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.