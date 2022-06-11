POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police say they are looking for a suspect who stole approximately 500 gallons of cooking oil from a Polk Township restaurant.

Officials said about 500 gallons of cooking oil were stolen on June 1 from Frank’s Pizza shop on Interchange Road in Monroe County.

You can contact Lehighton State Police if you have information on this case at 610-681-1850.

The Eyewitness News I-Team investigated cooking oil thefts earlier this year and found that cooking oil thefts bring in around $75 million a year, and according to investigators, it involves organized crime and the black market.

The I-Team’s report said counties are working with the State Attorney General’s office to help investigate the cooking oil thefts.

For more information on why people are stealing cooking oil, go to Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick’s story on “Liquid Gold.“