Y Walk Wednesday: Wilkes-Barre’s African American Community, August 21, 2019

Pastor Michael Brewster of Mt. Zion Baptist Church will lead a walk to places in and near downtown that are important to the African-American community’s long history in the City of Wilkes-Barre, including Gildersleeve Street, commemorating abolitionist William C. Gildersleeve, and the site of the former South Side YMCA.

We hope you can join us! Please call the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA’s Welcome Center at 570-823-2191 ext. 5040 if you have questions about cancellation or postponement due to weather.

Date: Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Time: 6:00PM-8:00PM

Location: Meet at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA, 40 W. Northampton Street, Wilkes-Barre.