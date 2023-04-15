KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— Students at Wyoming Seminary were dancing for a good cause this afternoon.

It’s their 11th annual Dance Marathon benefiting Children’s Miracle Network.

The money raised goes right back into the community, specifically the Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville.

With dozens of students and several miracle kids dancing the afternoon away, they hoped to break their record of $46,000 raised last year.

“Being a part of something bigger than us. I really love the fact that we can come together as a community and work on it. I’ve worked with some of my teachers, I worked with a bunch of students that I never even met before prior to doing this. so now we’re all kind of part of something bigger and raising money towards such a super cool cause,” said Lucy Lew, a Junior Executive on the Morale Committee.

If you want to hear more about their story and the event, tune in on Monday when the group will be our feature Here’s To You, Kid.