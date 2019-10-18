Wolf Administration Invests $3.25 Million to Strengthen Libraries

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) today announced that 19 public libraries in 12 counties have been awarded $3.25 million in Keystone Grants to use toward improving physical facilities.

“Public libraries today provide far more services to their communities beyond providing access to books, computers and research,” said Glenn Miller, Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Libraries. “Libraries also offer patrons spaces to hold community discussions and classrooms to learn new skills. The Keystone Library grants will enable libraries to improve their physical facilities so they can continue to serve their communities.”

Keystone grants are competitive grants funded through the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund. Grants of up to $750,000 may be used for planning, acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of public libraries, and must be matched dollar-for-dollar. Examples of fundable projects include, but are not limited to: ADA upgrades, new roof, replacement windows, energy efficient upgrades to HVAC systems, facility expansion and new construction.

Grant recipients include:

County
Municipality
Project Library
Amount Awarded
Project Description
Allegheny
Borough of Brentwood
Brentwood Library
$61,750.00
Replace roof with efficient solution.
Allegheny
Municipality of Mt. Lebanon
Mt. Lebanon Public Library
$215,164.06
Replace HVAC, replace carpet, add security access controls to interior and exterior doors.
Allegheny
City of Pittsburgh
Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh: Library for the Blind & Physically Handicapped
$750,000.00
Renovate 11,000 sf of public/staff spaces on 1st floor; reconfigure for accessibility, replace outdated systems; exterior renovations include relocating main entrance.
Beaver
City of Aliquippa
B.F. Jones Memorial Library
$39,911.00
Replace boiler with efficient system.
Bucks
County of Bucks
Bucks County Free Library: Levittown Library
$87,735.00
Replace deteriorated windows with energy efficient models.
Bucks
Morrisville Borough
Morrisville Free Library
$52,500.00
Replace slate roof on 108-year-old building.
Bucks
Township of Northampton
Free Library of Northampton Township
$225,000.00
Replace automatic entrance doors, replace carpet, repair cupola windows and atrium, upgrade electrical wiring, replace 3 HVAC units.
Bucks
Borough of Riegelsville
Riegelsville Public Library
$80,735.00
Replace original slate roof and single-pane windows; repair masonry cracks and minor interior water damage.
Butler
Clinton Township
South Butler Community Library
$14,425.00
Replace HVAC systems with energy efficient furnace/air conditioner. Replace fluorescents with LED.
Chester
Borough of Oxford
Oxford Library Company
$10,392.75
Replace water heater, gas boiler, air handler in original library building.
Chester
Tredyffrin Township
Tredyffrin Township Libraries
$50,000.00
Replace 1st floor lighting with LED
Cumberland
Borough of New Cumberland
New Cumberland Public Library
$241,681.50
Replace roof and gutters; replace damaged flooring.
Forest
Forest County
Marienville Area Library
$282,997.00
Replace library building with efficient, accessible structure with double the square footage.
Lancaster
Mount Joy Borough
Milanof-Schock Library
$26,577.50
Replace rubber roof, gutters, interior lights.
Luzerne
Dallas Borough
Back Mountain Memorial Library
$129,845.00
Renovate meeting room to make it more accessible and provide additional space.
Luzerne
Luzerne County
Wyoming Free Library
$27,500.00
Install automatic doors; replace HVAC with energy efficient system; replace lighting.
Northumberland
City of Shamokin
Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library
$127,644.00
Install chair lift to make 2nd floor accessible; replace windows; repair ceiling; replace boiler and lighting for energy efficiency.
Union
County of Union
Public Library for Union County
$750,000.00
Construct 1146 sf addition for children’s wing with programming space and family restroom; reconfigure other public spaces; update HVAC and lighting.
Venango
City of Franklin
Oil Region Library Association: Franklin Public Library
$75,672.00
Replace three roofs.

