Winter Jam at The Cooperage Project

Shake the winter blues and come out to our first Winter Jam benefit rock concert. Enjoy performances by local musicians, the active members of O&Co, and other special guest appearances. This event is founded on the belief that some of the greatest things in this world are community, friendship, and music. This event is the kick-off to start fundraising for our first, free, community, Sunday dinner. The goal is to provide a dinner where people can celebrate our community, new and lifelong friendships, and good food. More details on the Sunday Dinner will follow. For now, here are some details on our Winter Jam artists.

O&Co is a folk rock and blues band from Northeast PA., formed by local musician, Owen Walsh. Owen founded O&Co in 2017, intending to form a band with an ever-changing lineup of musicians. Today its core members include Owen, Ted Weckbacher, Torey Decker and Mason Carmody. The band actively performs throughout the tri-state area and records new music. Their latest work, “Change by Owen Walsh” is available on all music platforms.

Doors will open at 7:30pm. For more information on the show, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org. This event is BYOB.