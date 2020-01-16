Wilkes-Barre Resident Celebrates 100th Birthday

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) January 15th, Mayor George C. Brown had the pleasure of celebrating with Barbara Adamski on her 100th birthday. The Mayor presented Mrs. Adamski with a proclamation recognizing her as she celebrated her monumental birthday.

She was born on January 15, 1920, the oldest of 10 children. Her only surviving sister, Patricia Kovalick joined her in celebrating today. Barbara’s father worked as a coal miner in West Virginia, but work was slow, so around 1927, she, her parents, and two of her siblings moved to Pennsylvania. They traveled by horse and wagon and along their journey, they worked for farmers in exchange for room and board, sometimes sleeping in barns. When they arrived in Sugar Notch, Pennsylvania, they purchased a farm and grew various vegetables and berries.

Barbara remembers taking the trolley, at the cost of 10 cents, to sell fresh fruits and vegetables in Wilkes-Barre. She would go from house to house, and sometimes to the mansions on River Street, and knock on the kitchen doors, where most of the cooks were happy to buy her produce.

Barbara married and had one son, Thomas, who lives in New York. She worked as a pediatric nurse until she retired in the 1980s. Barbara loves helping people and is always quick to give a smile, one which lights up her whole face.

(Information from Tyler Ryan)