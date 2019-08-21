Wilkes-Barre Penn State Campus 2019 Film Series

“Remember the best teacher you ever had?”
The Movies
- September 26: Goodbye Mr. Chips (1939/unrated)An aged teacher and former headmaster of a boarding school recalls his career and his personal life over the decades. Starring Robert Donat and Greer Garson.
- October 3: The Miracle Worker (1962/unrated)The story of the real Anne Sullivan’s struggle to teach the blind and deaf Helen Keller how to communicate. Starring Anne Bancroft and Patty Duke.
- October 10: Lean on Me (1989/PG-13)Based on a true story. An arrogant and unorthodox teacher returns as principal to the idyllic high school from which he had earlier been fired, only to find it a den of drug abuse, gang violence, and urban despair. Starring Morgan Freeman.
- October 17: Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995/PG)Glenn Holland is a musician and composer who takes a teaching job to pay the rent; in his “spare time” he strives to achieve his true goal—to compose one memorable piece of music to leave his mark on the world. Starring Richard Dreyfuss.
- October 24: October Sky (1999/PG)In the 1950s mining town of Coalwood, West Virginia, Homer Hickam is a kid with only one future in sight: to work in the local coal mine like his father. However, in October 1957 everything changes when the first artificial satellite, Sputnik, goes into orbit. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper, Laura Dern.
Details
Time: Thursdays at 7:00 pm
Location: R/C Movies 14, 24 E. Northampton Street, Wilkes-Barre
Cost: $25 for the series
If you have a program-related question or would like to be added to our mailing list to receive information on the next Film & Discussion Series, please email wbce@outreach.psu.edu or call 570-675-9253.