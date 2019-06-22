Wilkes-Barre Native to Exhibit Artwork at King’s

The Widmann Gallery at King’s College will present “Buildings and Cityscapes” by Lou Shapiro. The exhibition will be on display from July 15 to August 16.

The retired architect works mainly in full-color with professional art markers. Shapiro’s exhibition of “Buildings and Cityscapes” will mostly feature this medium, but also includes pencil sketches and acrylic pieces. Most of his sketches are of buildings and streetscapes, which he believes is a direct result of his architectural training and professional background.

“Through my work, I hope that the viewer might recognize and better appreciate the beauty to be found in our architecture and cities,” the Wilkes-Barre native said.

Shapiro practiced architecture for 50 years, retiring from BDA Architects in 2015. He received his bachelor’s degree in architecture from Pennsylvania State University.

A reception will be held in the Widmann Gallery, Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, on Friday, July 19, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The gallery is closed on national holidays and during scheduled breaks throughout the academic year.

For more information, contact Michelle Leonard, Widmann Gallery Coordinator, at (570) 208-5900 ext. 5328.

(Information from Julia Sutherland)

