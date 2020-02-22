Wilkes-Barre Mayor Brown Presents Proclamation to Eagle Scout

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown presented a Mayoral Proclamation to 16-year-old Wilkes-Barre resident Noah Riley Taylor, for having achieved the rank of Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 34, on August 21, 2019. Noah is the captain of his football team and an honor student at GAR High School.

Since 2013, Noah has achieved 34 merit badges and performed more than 400 hours of community service. For his Eagle Service Project, Noah organized a personal supply drive for Ruth’s Place, a homeless women’s shelter in Wilkes-Barre, PA. His leadership ensured the collection and distribution of over $3,000 worth of much-needed supplies for the shelter, benefitting hundreds of women in need. He utilized his teammates and his high school classmates and teachers to ensure support towards his project’s success.

His character and accomplishments truly reflect the qualities of an Eagle Scout.

(Information from Tyler Ryan)