PA live (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend.

It’s Eyewitness News Fan Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena when Wilkes-Barre Scranton hosts the Rochester Americans in their lone visit of the season. Remember, 2-dollar domestic drafts from 6:00 to 7:30 for this Friday night home game, quite fitting for Saint Patrick’s Day.

In Scranton, on Saturday, March 15, the first Electric City Reptile Expo is happening from 9:00 to 6:00. It’s a place for all to connect and share a passion for reptiles. All ages are welcome at the Hilton Conference Center, and kids get in free.

Don’t forget, there are still Saint Patrick’s Parades to enjoy! This Sunday in Stroudsburg, the Pocono Irish America Club hosts their 44th annual, featuring pipe bands and local organizations galore.

And all weekend at the Scranton Cultural Center, see Riverdance: The 25th Anniversary Show. With Grammy award-winning music and thrilling energy on stage, this beloved favorite is great for the entire family. Tickets are available now at broadwayinscranton.com.

That’s what’s going on. See you this weekend!