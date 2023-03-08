PA live (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend.

The luck of the Irish takes over Downtown Scranton this Saturday! After the Mass at 10:00 a.m., and the 2-mile run at 11:00 a.m., our parade coverage will begin at 12:00 p.m. on WYOU. You won’t miss a moment of the action!

The fun continues in Luzerne County on Sunday. Wilkes-Barre’s 43rd Saint Patrick’s Parade will step off at 2:00 p.m. downtown, also featuring lots of community favorites.

All that parade-watching might make you hungry, be sure to order your chicken dinner from Mount Zion Baptist Church!

Order by 3:00 p.m. Saturday to get your meal. Complete with your choice of sides and cornbread, and you’ll be eatin’ good on Sunday.

How bout a laugh? The Scranton Comedy Club is putting on a show with Rey Gibbs, Keanu Thompson, Kevin Lepka, and Lon Kieffer.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Saturday night, in Dunmore.

Then, there are two chances to see the Wilkes-Barre-Scranton Penguins. Fan Friday gets you beer discounts and a competitive matchup against the Phantoms. Then, we’re back Saturday night for our Saint Patrick’s celebration versus Utica.

You can always visit pahomepage.com to see even more local events and fundraisers. Plus any scheduling or sell-out updates. Scan the QR code on your screen, or find the community tab on our site.

That’s what’s going on. I’ll see you this weekend!