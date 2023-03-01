PA live (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend.

Check out Creativity at the Courthouse! It’s an all inclusive art show at the Luzerne County Courthouse this weekend. From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Wilkes-Barre, enjoy the artwork of a variety of local artists, plus live entertainment and food! It’s free admission, free parking, and handicapped accessible.

Kick off the Irish season in Pittston with the 10th Annual Saint Patrick’s Parade down Main Street. With a run-walk at 10:30 a.m., and the parade step off at 11:30 a.m. on Main Street, this event is known to draw big crowds, and you’re invited!

Then on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., bring the whole family for a mini golf classic at North Pocono Public Library in Moscow. Tickets are available at the door, and all golfers get a free book!

All weekend long, the University of Scranton Players present Little Women: The Musical at the Royal Theatre. In Scranton, see Louisa May Alcott’s classic come to life in this stage adaptation. General admission tickets are ten-dollars.

That’s what’s going on. I’ll see you this weekend!