Catch Pittston-native, “Mighty” Mia Hopkins, at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza when the world-famous Harlem Globe-Trotters return to Wilkes-Barre this weekend! The game begins at 7:00 p.m. this Friday, the perfect evening out to wow the whole family.

After the basketball game, the ice will be back at the Arena, when the Wilkes-Barre-Scranton Penguins host the Senators for the annual Military Appreciation Night. The team will be wearing specialty jerseys for the 6:05 game this Saturday, a great opportunity to honor the men and women who have served our country.

Meanwhile, our very own PA live! host, Chris Bohinski, will be lacing up his dancing shoes to compete against other local celebrities, all to benefit KISS Theater. The fun with Dancing Stars of Wilkes-Barre begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the F.M. Kirby Center.

And on Sunday, Aimee’s Fight, a colorectal cancer fundraiser to benefit the daughter of Wilkes-Barre’s Mayor Grown.

From 2:00 until 4:00, Crisnics will host, with food, drink, raffles, and more. Tickets will be available at the door.

