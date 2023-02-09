PA live! (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend.
- On Friday, Wilkes-Barre’s F.M. Kirby Center will be showing a classic, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Casablanca is showing at 1:00 PM. and 7:30 PM. Buy your tickets at the Kirby Center’s website or at the door.
- Noteology and Eclectic Florals in Scranton are teaming up for a Build-Your-Own-Bouquet bar on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM This is a great way to impress your Valentine, or “Galentine,” but spots are limited, so make sure to reserve your space in advance.
- Make sure your Super Bowl Weekend—and your community—are the best they can be with a number of big game themed fundraisers taking place this weekend, including a Jefferson Township Vol. Fire Co Hot Wing & Pizza Sale, a Throop Hose Co #1 Chicken BBQ, and a Super Bowl Cabaret from Memorable Moments in Exeter.
- The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are home at 6:05 PM on Saturday, with their annual “Hockey Is For Everyone” night, promoting inclusivity and love. Make sure to get your Sweetheart Packages too! They’re available for all the love birds ahead of Valentine’s Day at wbspenguins.com.
For more information, more events, and any scheduling or sell out updates, visit the Community Calendar.