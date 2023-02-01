PA live (WBRE) — On PA live!, Chris fills in for Rachel as he talks about some of the fun events in the area going on this weekend.

Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre’s production of Dracula brings the iconic vampiric villain to stage all throughout the weekend. Showtimes are at Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Chackos Family Bowling Center will have a glow bowling night on Friday and Saturday from 9:30 p.m. until midnight. Enjoy their arcade and full service kitchen, and see if you can bowl a strike in the dark.

Take a heated bus tour with the Delaware Highlands Conservatory to try to spot a bald eagle this weekend. This educational tour begins in Lackawaxen and takes you through the Upper Delaware region, teaching you all about the majestic birds that symbolize our nation.

The Home and Garden show returns to the Mohegan Sun Arena for the weekend. Stop by to find everything you’ll need for your home and garden under one roof.

