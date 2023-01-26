PA live! (WBRE) — On this week’s What’s Going On? with Rachel Malak, Rachel reminds us of some of the fun events taking place in our area this weekend.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have one of their biggest games of the year this Saturday at 6:05 p.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Their annual Cross-Check Cancer night raises funds and awareness for cancer research, and offers some fun, Pens-themed activities, like hair coloring, ice painting, and fun giveaways.

There will be more Penguins fun this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. with the Pens and Pins event at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center. Register now—before it sells out!—to bowl with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins themselves!

Throughout the weekend, Clarks Summit will be hosting their 19th annual Festival of Ice, turning every corner on South State Street into a fun around the world style celebration, complete with impressive sculptures and live performances.

This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., visit the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum’s Butterfly Open House. Your little ones can feed butterflies, make a fun crafts, and watch an educational presentation.

For more event details and scheduling updates, visit the Community Calendar.