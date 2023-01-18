PA live! (WBRE) — On PA live!, Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peak at what’s to come this weekend.
- The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins face off against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday. The special Eyewitness News Fan Friday will open its gates at 6:00 p.m., with the puck dropping at 7:05 p.m. and $2 drafts from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
- Damenti’s Restaurant in West Hazleton will he holding the ICE4U2C all weekend long from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m The event will feature beautiful ice sculptures of animals, and costs $5, but the money goes to a charitable cause.
- On Saturday from 7:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m., the Electric City Aquarium will host a Winter Wine Under the Waves night. The event costs $50, but the money goes to a good cause.
- The 6th Annual NEPA Bridal Expo will be held on Sunday at the University of Scranton from 12:30 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Admission is free to everyone.
For more information, visit the Community Calendar.