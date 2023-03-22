PA live (WBRE) — Rachel Malak gave us a sneak peek at what’s to come this weekend.
- You’ve got two chances to see the penguins this weekend. 6:05 saturday, we’re face-to-face with our turnpike rivals once more, this time for Star Wars night! And 5:05 Sunday, Hartford gets in on the action, on another Kids Free Sunday. Rachel will be there, emceeing both games, so, trust there will be as much fun in the stands as there is on the ice.
- We’ll also be lacing up our bowling shoes with Cummulus Radio Group. This event will rock Chackos Family Bowling Center from 1:00 to 3:00 on Sunday, featuring lots of familiar faces, all for a great cause, support services for first responders.
- Speaking of a great cause How about a rock show to support a local sober home? One local musician is celebrating his 3-year sobriety, and he’s putting on a show at the Keystone Stage that will be jam-packed with talent. Doors open at 6:00 for this 7:00 show.
- And Saturday at 4:00 p.m., it’s time for drag bingo at Susquehanna Brewing Company. In memory of Jenneca Simkonis, proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the Women’s Resource Center.