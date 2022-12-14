What’s Going On (WBRE/WYOU) — Here’s Rachel Malak’s weekly rundown of some can’t-miss events happening in northeast and central Pennsylvania. This weekend, visit…

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins — 2-game homestand versus the Hershey Bears, featuring special promotions/giveaways and the famous Teddy Bear Toss to benefit Tobyhanna Operation Santa Claus

Electric City Trolley Museum — Meet Santa on the 10-mile trolley ride; excursions happening all weekend long

Knoebels Amusement Park — Kozmo Klaus makes a special appearance for Saturday’s character breakfast.

Be sure to visit our Community Calendar for a full list of events and details. There, you can post your upcoming events as well. See you this weekend!