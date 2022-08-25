Saturday’s Rhythm & Wine Festival at the Moonlite Drive-In will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Luzerne County.
The Lebanese Food Festival is back this Saturday at St. Anthony St. George Maronite Church in Wilkes-Barre.
Back Mountain Brewing Company is celebrating their 1 year anniversary with a weekend of fun, including axe throwing and beer specials.
To see what else is going on in our community, visit our Community Calendar page.
