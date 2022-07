There are lots of opportunities for a fun weekend in northeast and central Pennsylvania!

NASCAR comes to Pocono Raceway. Weekend camping is available and be sure to stop by the Fan Fair.

The Riverfront Yoga Project welcomes beginners to Wilkes-Barre’s River Common every Saturday until Labor Day.

Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble is offering a fee sensory friendly performance of The Lion, The Witch, & The Wardrobe on Sunday.