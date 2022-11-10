What’s Going On (WBRE/WYOU) — Here’s Rachel Malak’s weekly rundown of some can’t-miss events happening in northeast and central Pennsylvania. This weekend, our area has a lot to offer: Veterans recognition at the WBS Penguins home games; designer clothing sale at Dress for Success Luzerne County; ale release party at Back Mountain Brewing Company, and our Eyewitness News Coats for Kids drive on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Be sure to visit our Community Calendar for a full list of events and details. There, you can post your upcoming events as well. See you this weekend!