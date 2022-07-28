The annual mini golf classic at the Osterhout library is back this Sunday. for just five dollars per child, “All Fore Books” offers a fun filled day for a great cause.

Put on your dancing shoes! The Scranton Cultural Center’s youth theatre program presents “Footloose the Musical” this weekend in the Electric City. They are even featuring an ASL interpreter for select inclusive performances.

And have a night of adventure in the Poconos! start with a sunset raft trip, break for a taco dinner, then enjoy a light-up bike ride along the Lehigh River, and top it all off with a cold beer at the night’s end.