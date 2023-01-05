What’s Going On (WBRE/WYOU) — Here’s Rachel Malak’s weekly rundown of events happening in northeast and central Pennsylvania. For the first full weekend of 2023, check out…
- Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for WBS Penguins games both Friday and Saturday.
- Andy Gavin’s for the “Baby It’s Cold Outside” Paint Party Saturday night.
- Hazleton Art League for a yoga workshop and vision board session Sunday afternoon.
- The Keystone Stage for a dinner and comedy show featuring John Butera Saturday night.
Be sure to visit our Community Calendar for a full list of events and details. There, you can post your upcoming events as well. See you this weekend!