West End Library Hosts Comic Book Open House Featuring Comic Book Artist Mark McKenna

Comic book collectors and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to buy artwork, win prizes and meet comic book artist, Mark McKenna at the West End Library on Saturday, September 28 from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

McKenna’s presentation, starting at 1:15 pm will include the stages of comic book creating and an insider look at the freelance lifestyle. The 34-year veteran of the comic book industry worked on Batman, Wolverine, Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk and more recently on Star Wars, counting close to 600 comics in all. McKenna’s work can be seen in Legendary Picture Books PACIFIC RIM movie prequel as well as Dark Horse Comic’s Star Wars: The Old Republic- The Lost Suns.

Following the presentation, guests will have a chance to speak with McKenna and have their comic books autographed. The first 10 are free, after that each autograph is $1.

Seating is limited for the presentation and requires registration. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

The open house from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm will feature vintage comic books on display, an art sale featuring an exclusive West End Library Batman Print, free prize drawings and refreshments. In conjunction with, National Library Card Sign-Up Month, only library card holders may enter the prize drawings. Need a card? Sign up at the event. The event is open to all ages.

For more information visit the West End Library at 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton, call 570-922-4773 or go to UnionCountyLibraries.org. The West End Library along with the Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, comprise the Union County Library System.

(Information from Jackie Dziadosz )