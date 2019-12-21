WASD Education Foundation Releases 2018-2019 Annual Report

The Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation (WASDEF) today released its 2018-2019 Annual Report that highlights the organization’s key activities and financial statements between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019.

“The 2018-2019 school year marked the foundation’s 15th anniversary as the district’s nonprofit affiliate,” state WASDEF Board President Rose-Marie Gross and Executive Director Greg Hayes in the report’s introduction. “Thanks to the generosity of our donors and partners, we’ve been fortunate enough to grow in our effort to add value to the academic experience of our students. Last year closed out the first half of the second decade of our existence. We’re pleased to report that, in that time, we received more than $2.2 million in contributions and granted more than $1.8 million to WASD.”

Grants awarded to WASD programming from the nonprofit during its latest fiscal year totaled $124,752. Grants supported enhancements to the district’s academic, cultural, athletic, and health and wellness programs. The foundation also provided scholarships for graduating students. Total revenue, including in-kind donations and annual pledge payments, totaled $339,852.

The report also highlights the impact of Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) Program contributions the district received from businesses through the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania. Through that program, an additional $30,852 was approved to fund venture and educator-in-residence programs. Likewise, $24,600 in business donations were received from Citizens and Northern Bank, First National Bank, Highmark Insurance Group, Nubro Inc., UPMC Health Plan, and Woodlands Bank.

The WASDEF 2018-2019 Annual Report is available in print at the District Service Center, 2780 West Fourth St., or can be viewed online at www.wasdeducationfoundation.org or at www.wasd.org.

The Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation is the recognized nonprofit affiliate of the school district. The education foundation facilitates charitable giving and permanent legacies based on individual areas of interest in educational innovation, the arts, athletics and scholarships.

(Information from Greg Hayes)