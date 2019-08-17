Wally Lake Fest: August 23-25, 2019

Wally Lake Fest is three days of fun, sun, sand and water on beautiful Lake Wallenpaupack and the surrounding region. From August 23-25, people of all ages attend the weekend-long event celebrating the third largest man-made lake in the state and all its 52 miles of shoreline have to offer.

The action-packed festival gives people the opportunity to have fun on water or dry land or both! Wally Lake Fest is the perfect way to spend the weekend with family before the start of school and the unofficial end to summer on Labor Day. Wally Lake Fest is a non-stop adventure across the lake region for anyone who lives here or is visiting with family or friends. Join in the fun for one day or all three!

This August marks the 10th year and promises to be bigger and better than ever. The party gets started Friday with a variety of live music at restaurants and pubs as well as a live performance at the playhouse in downtown Hawley. The festival continues Saturday and Sunday with exciting activities including an open market fair, a motorcycle ride, bike ride, kayak and stand up paddle board demos, various artisan and craft fairs, axe throwing and special edition can release at the brewery, live music on a floating stage, train and sailboat rides, kids’ activity zone as well as a boat, watercraft and outdoor show at the high school.

Multiple free shuttle buses will run throughout the weekend for people to get the most out of Wally Lake Fest. On Saturday, FREE shuttle buses will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wally Lake Fest is proudly hosted by the Downtown Hawley Partnership and presented by Lighthouse Harbor Marina, Silver Birches, Gresham’s Chop House and the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau.

Pick up a Wally Lake Fest brochure at the Lake Wallenpaupack Visitors Center and other area businesses. The brochure lists the complete schedule of events for the entire weekend. Additional details and daily updates are posted on the websiteWallyLakeFest.com as well as Facebook and Instagram @wallylakefest.

Pocono Mountains visitor information is available online at PoconoMountains.com or by phone at (570) 421-5791. Follow @PoconoTourismPR on Twitter to stay current with up-to-date information. Established in 1934, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is a private, non-profit membership organization. The PMVB is the official destination marketing organization for the four counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

(Information from Sarah O’Fee )