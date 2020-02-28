Walk It! Bike It! Public Program “Bicycle Wonderland, USA” will be presented Tuesday, March 3 at 7pm At the Public Library for Union County.

The third Walk It Bike It public program for the year will discuss bicycle infrastructure best practices using Minneapolis, MN as a case study. The program slides and video are from a tour organized last summer by Bicycle South Central PA for planners and advocates.

It is a good complement to the first program of the year on the recently adopted Middle Susquehanna Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. That plan will guide planning and improvements in the valley in years to come.

This program will show concrete examples of what that might look like and address the kinds of policies needed to make it happen.

The plan and all supporting documents are available on the SEDA-COG website here: bit.ly/MSBikePedPlan

This event is part of a series of programs developed in response to public input suggesting Walk It Bike It appeal more to general public interest as opposed to inviting the public to attend the committee’s business meetings.

This and future public programs are primarily informational and afford time for questions and discussion. The final meeting for this season, in April, will be on the new interscholastic competitive mountain bike teams operating in the area.

After that, the group will shift from indoor programs to easy group rides, meeting at Earl’s Bicycle Store, beginning on Tuesday, May 5, also at 7pm. The library is not sponsoring or endorsing these programs or any goods or services offered.

The events are offered by Lewisburg Neighborhoods and the Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg committee, which works to promote and encourage walking and biking in the Lewisburg area. For more information, please contact active@LewisburgNeighborhoods.org or call 570-523-0114

(Information from Sam Pearson )