VIA “Country Music” Documentary Preview at The Cooperage, August 25

Join us at The Cooperage on Sunday August 25 at 4:00pm for a special preview of Ken Burns’ documentary Country Music in collaboration with VIA Public Media.

“Three chords and the truth.” That’s how songwriter Harlan Howard described country music. And he ought to know. He wrote lots of big hits and he’s in the Country Music Hall of Fame.



Starting on PBS September 15, Ken Burns’ 16-hour documentary Country Music explores the history of a uniquely American art form, telling the stories of the legendary characters who shaped it: Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Charley Pride, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and many more.

Special musical guest Owen Walsh will perform several selections and discuss storytelling through song. Honesdale native Owen Walsh is a freelance writer, singer, songwriter, and guitarist influenced by blues, folk, and classic rock.

VIA will give away prizes, including tickets for such Bloomsburg Fair concerts as The Oak Ridge Boys (Sept. 23) and Old Dominion (Sept. 26.)

Free reservations for the Aug. 25 preview screening at www.wvia.org/country.

(Information from Alex Johnson and Ryanne Jennings)