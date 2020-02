The King’s College Theatre Department will present one of William Shakespeare’s most tragic plays, “King Lear,” at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 20-22 and 2:00 p.m. on Feb. 23 in the George P. Maffei II Theatre. This will be the 70th consecutive year that King’s has performed a Shakespeare production for local audiences.

Directed by Dave Reynolds, associate professor of theatre, “King Lear,” is a tale of tragedy, love, human cruelty, and injustice.