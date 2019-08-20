Veterans outreach Aug. 29 at Flynn’s office

Area veterans are invited to take part in the monthly support program next week at the office of state Rep. Marty Flynn.

A representative from the American Legion Service Office Outreach program will be in Flynn’s office – Jay’s Commons, 409 N. Main Ave. – from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 29 to provide information on services available to veterans and their families. The American Legion representatives are available to discuss education, health care and death benefits.

Flynn’s office has added Aug. 29 as a second day for local veterans after all available appointments had been booked on Aug. 28. Legion membership is not required to take advantage of the help, but anyone interested in speaking to the advisers should call and schedule an appointment through Flynn’s office at 570-342-4348.

(Information from Thomas LeClair)