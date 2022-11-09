WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Eyewitness News Veterans Expo and Job Fair is taking place in Luzerne County.

Several organizations and businesses are there, offering valuable information to veterans and their families.

The Veterans Expo will held be Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Mohegan Pennsylvania Convention Center.

On hand will be an array of local, county, and state representatives from the department of military and veterans affairs, veteran service organizations, and local businesses looking to employ veterans.

