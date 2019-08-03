Vendor Applications Now Being Accepted for Eighth Annual Holiday Artisans’ Market



Save the date for Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00am to 4:00pm for the Eighth Annual HolidayArtisans’ Market at The Cooperage in Honesdale. The Market will showcase the work of many talented artisans of the Upper Delaware Region. You’ll find a selection of unique handcrafted gifts friends and family.

All interested vendors should read the guidelines before submitting an application.

Applications are being accepted now through August 24, 2019.

Please keep in mind this is a juried event. The members of our selection committee will carefully evaluate the quality of each applicant’s work and completeness of applications received. Additionally, they will consider character, style, price point and method of production. The selection committee will also consider the number and variety of your products you wish to sell and how they complement each other.

For more information or to apply to vend please visit our website thecooperageproject.org/holiday-artisans-market-2019.

(Information from Alex Johnson)