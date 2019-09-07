Used Book Sale! September 12-15, 2019

Community

by: Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:
Books Generic_-8158848776521694594

Read all about it!  A used book sale will be held at The Holy Name of Jesus Parish (formerly Transfiguration) in West Hazleton.  The sale will be held on September 12-15. 

The event is located at 217 West Green St., West Hazleton in the school building, lower level auditorium.  

   Thursday, September 12 from 10 am to 4 pm

   Friday, September 13 from 10 am to 4 pm

   Saturday, September 14 from 10 am to 6 pm

   Sunday, September 15 (Bag Day) from 11 am to 3 pm

Three free parking lots are available

A lift for our guests who are disabled is also available at the front entrance.

         Books are presorted according to content. CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes and cassettes are available at give-away prices.

         Proceeds will benefit the Capital Campaign for the on-going renovation of the former Transfiguration School building.

(Information from Bernie Antolick)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos