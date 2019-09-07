Used Book Sale! September 12-15, 2019

Read all about it! A used book sale will be held at The Holy Name of Jesus Parish (formerly Transfiguration) in West Hazleton. The sale will be held on September 12-15.

The event is located at 217 West Green St., West Hazleton in the school building, lower level auditorium.

Thursday, September 12 from 10 am to 4 pm

Friday, September 13 from 10 am to 4 pm

Saturday, September 14 from 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday, September 15 (Bag Day) from 11 am to 3 pm

Three free parking lots are available

A lift for our guests who are disabled is also available at the front entrance.

Books are presorted according to content. CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes and cassettes are available at give-away prices.

Proceeds will benefit the Capital Campaign for the on-going renovation of the former Transfiguration School building.

(Information from Bernie Antolick)