Union County Library January 2020 Events

Jackie Dziadosz, Marketing Coordinator of the Union County Library System checking with the January 2020 line up at the Library!

Town: Lewisburg/Mifflinburg/Laurelton

The Union County Library System—The Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg; Herr Memorial Library; Mifflinburg; and West End Library, Laurelton—is hosting the following events in January 2020. All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For additional information, visit the UCLS website at www.UnionCountyLibraries.org. All three libraries will be closed January 20 to observe Martin Luther King. Jr. Day.

The Public Library for Union County

ADULT/TEEN PROGRAMS

Knitting

Monday, January 6, 13 & 27 – 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

Knitters of all skill levels are invited to bring their needles, yarn and projects and join the knitting group. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

3D Printer Freestyle

Monday, January 6 & 13 – 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Kick off the New Year by choosing to make your own 3D design! Printing of 3D projects occurs after the program. Participants will be called to pick up their creations once printed. (The library reserves the right to refuse anything that could cause injury or would be considered a weapon.) Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Mah Jongg Club

Tuesday, January 7, 14, 21 & 28 – 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Come play the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Zen Meditation

Thursday, January 2, 9, 16, 23 & 30 – 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Join Zen meditation leader Ed Oberholtzer and explore the practice of zazen, which uses Koan introspection. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Dungeons and Dragons Roleplaying Group

Saturday, January 4 & 18 – 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Roll the D20 as you assume a fantasy-based identity and go on a role-playing adventure with other local D & D players. Tween and teen players, beginner to advanced, are welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Learn Your New Tech Gadget

Monday, January 27 – 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Gifted a new device for the holidays? Drop by and learn how to use it with help from our Technology Services Coordinator, Jeff Seebold. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Creative Writing Workshop

Monday, January 27 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Take your writing to the next level by joining our Creative Writing Group. Submit a writing selection to be reviewed and to be read aloud. Follow up with constructive feedback from group members. Limited to 8 participants. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Baby Discover

Friday, January 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31 – 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Stories, nursery rhymes and finger plays for babies up to one year old and their parents or caregivers. Young toddlers are also welcomed. Held every Friday of the month. This program is sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Toddler Discover

Tuesday & Wednesday, January 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 & 29 – 9:30 am – 10:00 am

This weekly story time is for children one to two years-old and their parents or caregivers and includes stories, flannel boards and activities. Sign language is included in some sessions. This program is provided in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

Preschool Discover

Tuesday & Wednesday, January 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 & 29 – 10:00 am – 11:00 am

This weekly story time is for children 3 to 5 years old and their parents or caregivers and includes stories, flannel boards and activities along with a craft. Registration is required so that enough materials are provided. This program is provided in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Lego Night

Thursday, January 9 – 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

2nd Thursday of each month

Whether you’re a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you! Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations, which are displayed in the library until the next Lego night.

Sensory Night

Thursday, January 23 – 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

4th Thursday of each month

This event includes stations and activities for children with sensory issues and their caregivers to explore and enjoy in a non-threatening environment. Resource materials are available. Siblings are welcome.

Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Bringing a Bit of Dairy to the Library

Saturday, January 25 – 10:00 am – 11: 00 am

The S.U.N. Area Dairy Princess, Khristyn Maurer, reads the story “Crooked Granny Grunt, Please Drink Your Milk” by Rhonda Fischer, and teaches children how to make butter. Snacks provided. The program is geared to ages 3 – 7 but all are invited.

Family Game Night

Thursday, January 30 – 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Looking for something to do on a cold January night? Join friends and neighbors at our Family Game Night. Play any of the many games we have on hand or bring your favorite “Family Friendly” game to share. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Herr Memorial Library

ADULT AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Special Stitches Knitting Group

Wednesday, January 8, 15, 22 & 29 – 10:30 am

The Special Stitches knitting group welcomes all skill levels.

Chair Yoga

Wednesday, January 8, 15, 22 & 29 – 10:30 am – Noon

Learn yoga poses and breathing strategies that can be done while in a chair. Wear comfortable clothes to move in. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Game On For Teens

Thursdays, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Get your game on at the library! Play board games and video games provided by the library. Teens are invited to bring in games they want to share. Food and refreshments are provided. For teens in grades 6th -12th. Please register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Learn Your New Tech Gadget

Tuesday, January 7 – 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Gifted a new device for the holidays? Drop by and learn how to use it with help from our Technology Services Coordinator, Jeff Seebold. Please register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Board Game Café

Tuesday, January 28 – 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

We are busting out our game collection and we want you to be there. Have a blast with your friends or even make new ones here at the library, all while enjoying coffee and tea! Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

CHILDRENS PROGRAMS

Baby Discover

Wednesday, January 8, 15, 22, & 29 – 9:30 am

A weekly story time for infant children and their parents/caregivers. Simple crafts, games and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. This program is

provided in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Toddler/Preschool Discover

Wednesday, January 8, 15, 22, & 29 – 10:15 am

A weekly story time for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. This program is provided in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Safari So Good Stuffed Animal Workshop

Saturday, January 25 – 10:30 am – 11:30 pm or 11: 30 am – 12:30 pm

Hand stuff your favorite safari furry friend. Comes with a Wishing Star, Birth Certificate and Take Home Bag. Cost is $15. For ages 12 and under. Registration is required. Register to attend by calling the library at 570-966-0831.

West End Library

ADULT AND TEEN PROGRAMS

West End Readers

Monday, January 6 – 6:30 pm – 7:45 pm

Start the New Year by reading a new author, genre or topic. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or register online.

Learn Your New Tech Gadget

Thursday, January 9 – 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Gifted a new device for the holidays? Drop by and learn how to use it with help from our Technology Services Coordinator, Jeff Seebold. Jeff is on hand to answer any questions about your new device. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or register online.

Mah Jongg

Friday, January 3, 17 & 31 – 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Light refreshments are available. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Beginner Crochet

Saturday, January 4 – 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

1st Saturday of each month

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. We have a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

West End Crafters

Friday, January 10 & 24 – 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Our craft group is open to everyone who enjoys doing crafts of any kind. Bring your current project, or learn how to knit or crochet. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon with good conversation and light refreshments. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Cooking With Friends

Thursday, January 23 – 6:00 pm – 7:45 pm

Our cooking group selects a recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepares a dish to share. Visit the library to select a recipe for our next gathering. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

CHILDRENS PROGRAMS

Discover

Tuesday – January 7, 14, 21 & 28 – 10:30 am

Discover is a preschool story time for children up to age 5 along with a parent or grandparent. This program has a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. This program is provided in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.

STEM Nite

Thursday, January 9 – 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Held on the second Thursday of each month

Build an adventure with our Magna-Tiles, KEVA blocks and more! Connect to the world of coding and robotics with our user friendly interactive robots. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.

January Craft of the Month

During Library Hours

Children are invited to make a Snowman on a skateboard during the month of January. Available while supplies lasts.