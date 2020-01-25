UCLS Announces February 2020 Events

Town: Lewisburg/Mifflinburg/Laurelton

The Union County Library System—The Public Library for Union County, Lewisburg; Herr Memorial Library; Mifflinburg; and West End Library, Laurelton—is hosting the following events in February 2020. All programs are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. For additional information, visit the UCLS website at www.UnionCountyLibraries.org. All three libraries will be closed February 17 to observe President’s Day.

The Public Library for Union County

ADULT/TEEN PROGRAMS

Knitting

Monday, February 3, 10 & 24 – 10:30 am – 12:00 pm

Knitters of all skill levels are invited to bring their needles, yarn and projects and join the knitting group. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Make a 3D Pendant

Monday, February 3 & 10 – 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Show off your style using Tinkercad.com by making your own 3D pendant! Printing of the pendants occurs after the program. Participants are called to pick up their pendants once printed. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Mah Jongg Club

Tuesday, February 4, 11, 18 & 25 – 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm

Come play the American version of the ancient Chinese tile game. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Walk it! Bike it!

Tuesday, February 4 – 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm

View a slideshow travelogue about rail trails around the state of Pennsylvania with Jack Miller, former head of the local Sierra Club group. Time is allotted for questions and bike/ped-related conversation. This event is a program of Lewisburg Neighborhoods and the Walk It! Bike It! Lewisburg committee, promoting and encouraging walking and biking in the Lewisburg area. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Zen Meditation

Thursday, February 6, 13, 20 & 27 – 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

Join Zen meditation leader Ed Oberholtzer and explore the practice of zazen, which uses Koan introspection. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Dungeons and Dragons Roleplaying Group

Saturday, February 1 & 15 – 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Roll the D20 as you assume a fantasy-based identity and go on a role-playing adventure with other local D & D players. Tween and teen players, beginner to advanced, are welcome. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Native Americans of Central Pennsylvania

Saturday, February 22 – 11:00 am – 12:30 pm

Many of the ideas we have about the people called “Indians” or “Native Americans” come from movies, television, or books loaded with obsolete information. Over the past 50 years, historians have questioned everything we think we know about the Original People. Join historian Bruce Teeple as he shares these changing perspectives. Sponsored by the Union County Historical Society. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library, or registering online.

Basic Computer and Internet Skills

Monday, February 24 – 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Learn the basics of Windows 10 and how to navigate the internet. This class is aimed towards those who want to start learning how to use a computer. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Creative Writing Workshop

Monday, February 24 – 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Take your writing to the next. Submit a writing selection to be reviewed and to be read aloud. Follow up with constructive feedback from group members. Limited to 8 participants. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Master Gardener Seed Giveaway and Exchange

Tuesday, February 25 – 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

Pick up free garden seeds provided by the Lewisburg Community Garden or exchange those you have collected. Learn how to germinate seeds in preparation for planting. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

Baby Discover

Friday, February 7, 14, 21 & 28 – 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Stories, nursery rhymes and finger plays for babies up to one year old and their parents or caregivers. Young toddlers are also welcomed. Held every Friday of the month. This program is sponsored by the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Toddler Discover

Tuesday & Wednesday, February 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 & 26 – 9:30 am – 10:00 am

This weekly story time is for children one to two years-old and their parents or caregivers and includes stories, flannel boards and activities. Sign language is included in some sessions. This program is provided in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.

Preschool Discover

Tuesday & Wednesday, February 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 & 26 – 10:00 am – 11:00 am

This weekly story time is for children 3 to 5 years old and their parents or caregivers and includes stories, flannel boards and activities along with a craft. Registration is required so that enough materials are provided. This program is provided in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Lego Night

Thursday, February 13 – 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

2nd Thursday of each month

Whether you’re a great Lego builder or a first timer, this is the place for you! Work on your own creation or build together as a team. The library provides the Legos, while the kids provide the imagination. All materials must stay at the library, so bring a camera to capture your creations, which are displayed in the library until the next Lego night.

Sensory Night

Thursday, February 27 – 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

4th Thursday of each month

This event includes stations and activities for children with sensory issues and their caregivers to explore and enjoy in a non-threatening environment. Resource materials are available. Siblings are welcome.

Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Leap into Science – Wind Exploration

Saturday, February 29 – 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Explore wind as we “Leap into Science” for this Leap Day event. This program is provided by a grant from the Franklin Institute. Register to attend by calling 570-523-1172, visiting the library or registering online.

Herr Memorial Library

ADULT AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Special Stitches Knitting Group

Wednesdays – 10:30 am

The Special Stitches knitting group welcomes all skill levels.

Chair Yoga

Wednesdays – 10:30 am – Noon

Learn yoga poses and breathing strategies that can be done while in a chair. Wear comfortable clothes to move in. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Game On For Teens

Thursdays, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Get your game on at the library! Play board games and video games provided by the library. Teens are invited to bring in games they want to share. Food and refreshments are provided. For teens in grades 6th -12th. Please register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Basic Computer and Internet Skills

Tuesday, February 11 – 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Learn the basics of Windows 10 and how to navigate the internet. This class is aimed towards those who want to start learning how to use a computer. Please register by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Board Game Café

Tuesday, February 25 – 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

We are busting out our game collection and we want you to be there. Have a blast with your friends or even make new ones here at the library, all while enjoying coffee and tea! Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

CHILDRENS PROGRAMS

Baby Discover

Wednesday, February 5, 12, 19 & 26 – 9:30 am

A weekly story time for infant children and their parents/caregivers. Simple crafts, games and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. This program is provided in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Toddler/Preschool Discover

Wednesday, February 5, 12, 19 & 26 – 10:15 am

A weekly story time for children 2-5 years of age and their parents/caregivers. Crafts, games and hands-on activities are provided to reinforce the theme and engage the children in creative play and learning. This program is provided in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Register to attend by calling 570-966-0831, visiting the library or registering online.

Love Your Library

Saturday, February 15 – 10:00 am – Noon

Drop in for games, crafts and STEM activities to celebrate how much we love our libraries! February is National Library Lovers’ Month.

West End Library

ADULT AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Drawing Workshop

Saturday, February 1, 8, 22 & March 7 – 10:00 am – Noon

Local artist and teacher Joyce Shaw leads a basic drawing workshop. No experience necessary! The class is limited to 10 students, so register early if you are interested. A $10 deposit is requested to hold your seat. Colored pencils, erasers, and drawing paper will be provided. The class is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773 or by visiting the library.

Beginner Crochet

Saturday, February 1 – 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

1st Saturday of each month

Learn to crochet! Bring your own size 7, 8, or 9 crochet hook. We have a good supply of yarn available at the library. If you want to bring your own yarn, please make sure it is 4-ply knitting worsted in a solid color. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

West End Readers

Monday, February 3 – 6:30 pm – 7:45 pm

Read a romance novel for our February gathering. Enjoy good discussion and light refreshments. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or register online.

Basic Computer and Internet Skills

Thursday, February 13 – 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Learn the basics of Windows 10 and how to navigate the internet. This class is aimed towards those who want to start learning how to use a computer. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or register online.

Mah Jongg

Friday, February 7 & 21 – 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Mah Jongg is a game of skill, strategy, and calculation and involves a degree of chance. No experience is needed. An instructor is on hand to teach newcomers this tile-based game. Light refreshments are available. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

West End Crafters

Friday, February 14 & 28 – 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Our craft group is open to everyone who enjoys doing crafts of any kind. Bring your current project, or learn how to knit or crochet. Enjoy a relaxing afternoon with good conversation and light refreshments. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Prize Bingo at West End Library

Thursday, February 20 – 6:00 pm – 7:45 pm

Beat the winter “blahs” with a fun night of Prize Bingo! A variety of prizes will be available for lucky winners, ages 10 and up, and light refreshments will be served. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

Cooking With Friends

Thursday, February 27 – 6:00 pm – 7:45 pm

Our cooking group selects a recipe from a cookbook at the library, then prepares a dish to share. Visit the library to select a recipe for our next gathering. Register to attend by calling 570-922-4773, visiting the library or registering online.

CHILDRENS PROGRAMS

Discover

Tuesday – February 4, 11, 18 & 25 – 10:30 am

Discover is a preschool story time for children up to age 5 along with a parent or grandparent. This program has a weekly theme with read-aloud stories, age-appropriate activities and crafts, musical instruments and songs. Adults are offered a take-home paper with theme-related crafts, rhymes, snacks, and suggested “getting ready for kindergarten” activities. This program is provided in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.

STEM Nite

Thursday, February 6 – 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Held on the second Thursday of each month

Build an adventure with our Magna-Tiles, KEVA blocks and more! Connect to the world of coding and robotics with our user friendly interactive robots. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.

Valentine Makerspace, Movie & Snack

Saturday, February 8 – 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Join us for some Valentine fun! Children will make crafts, watch a short movie, and enjoy a snack. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.

Leap Into Science “Wind” Family Workshop

Saturday, February 29 – 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Do you ever wonder about the Wind? Families can drop in and learn about the concept of “wind” through a series of STEM experiments and activities. Register to attend by visiting the library, calling 570-922-4773 or registering online.

February Craft of the Month

During Library Hours

Children are invited to make a hamster valentine decoration during the month of February. Available while supplies lasts.

