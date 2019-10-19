Tracey’s Hope to Host Halloween Bash

There will be a Halloween Bash to benefit the Animals of Tracey’s Hope on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Lucca’s Restaurant – 802 South Main Street in Taylor.

Come and dine in or out between the hours of 4:00 PM and 9:00 PM and Tracey’s Hope will get 20% of the total of your bill when you order off the menu.

There will be a huge basket auction and lots of great prizes awarded. Dress in your Halloween Costume or wear a Tracey’s Hope Shirt and enter to win a free overnight stay at the Marriot Courtyard in Scranton with a complimentary bottle of wine and a massage for 2.

Bring your children in costume and they get a free entry to win a kid’s candy basket!

There will be entertainment by DJ Donna Diva and much more.

For more information call (570) 457-1625