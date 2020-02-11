Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

The Matt Hoffman Quintet at The Cooperage

Community
Posted: / Updated:
Cooperage Logo_1464361527660265952

The Cooperage is pleased to welcome back The Matt Hoffman Quintet to the stage on Friday, February 28, 2020. The Matt Hoffmann Quintet is a jazz ensemble formed by local vibraphonist Matt Hoffmann.

On February 28th the band will be performing all new music, featuring original compositions based on Biblical Psalms. The band recorded their first album Communion in 2014 (available on iTunes and CDbaby) and they are excited to be back at the Cooperage performing new material.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm. For more information on the show, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org. This event is BYOB. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos