The Matt Hoffman Quintet at The Cooperage

The Cooperage is pleased to welcome back The Matt Hoffman Quintet to the stage on Friday, February 28, 2020. The Matt Hoffmann Quintet is a jazz ensemble formed by local vibraphonist Matt Hoffmann.

On February 28th the band will be performing all new music, featuring original compositions based on Biblical Psalms. The band recorded their first album Communion in 2014 (available on iTunes and CDbaby) and they are excited to be back at the Cooperage performing new material.

Doors will open at 6:30 pm. For more information on the show, please call 570-253-2020 or email info@thecooperageproject.org. This event is BYOB.