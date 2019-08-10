The Greenhouse Project Presents: “Low-Cost Kitchen Skills”

The Greenhouse Project is excited to offer “Low-Cost Kitchen Skills’’ on Thursday, September 5th at 6:00 p.m. at the James Barrett McNulty Greenhouse in Nay Aug Park.

Guest Randy Ryan, owner of “The Kimchi Dude,” will present a program about how you can make delicious and nutritious plant based dishes in your home kitchen without spending a lot of money on expensive gadgets.

Randy first began producing and selling Juice at local markets in 2014, opened his first full menu plant based eatery in 2018, and “The Kimchi Dude,” was voted NEPA’s Best Vegetarian Friendly Restaurant of 2019 in the Weekenders Readers Choice Awards. RSVP by email empoweredeatingplants@gmail.com or on our Facebook event.

The event is sponsored by The Greenhouse Project and a $5 donation is suggested, not required. The event is part of a monthly program called Empowered Eating sponsored by The Greenhouse Project, located at 200 Arthur Ave., Scranton, PA in Nay Aug Park.

The Kimchi Dude was a concept formed in 2013 when Randy weighed 400 lbs, was plagued with symptoms of diabetes, and had hit financial difficulties. He began transitioning to a whole food plant-based lifestyle and increasing his physical activity.

This lifestyle change was made easier due to culinary experience beginning at age 13 working at a restaurant in New York, followed by a bakers apprenticeship, then further experience with Mohegan Sun and What The Fork Food Truck. He has since dropped over 160 lbs. and enjoys excellent health.

The Greenhouse Project is located in the James Barrett McNulty Greenhouse, 200 Arthur Ave., Scranton, PA in Nay Aug Park. Please park adjacent to greenhouse or in parking lots at Nay Aug Park or on meters in neighborhood. (Greenhouse is located southwest end of park across street and down from Geisinger CMC.)

(Information from Jean Hayes )