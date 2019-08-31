The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day Weekend at the Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono will be full of excitement with a jackpot; a fun giveaway; and a baseball legend!

Sunday, September 1st, the extremely popular Rainbow Pick 5 will have a mandatory $150,000 plus payout!

During the season, bettors have been “racing” to wager on the Rainbow Pick 5, with the jackpot awarded several times throughout the season. There can only be one winner, so this is extremely difficult to hit.

Once the jackpot started again, it has been growing steadily over the last few months, and the mandatory payout night is set for September 1st and the Sunday night card.

For the mandatory payout, all fans that have the winning horses for those five races will share in the jackpot. Post Time is 7:00pm, and the wager is .20 for races 10-14 on the card.

Fans can meet and have a photo taken with former Philadelphia Phillies baseball legend and member of the 1980 World Series Championship team Greg Luzinski on Sunday night as well. Wristbands are required and will be distributed starting at 2:00pm in limited supply in the racing lobby. The event will start at 5:00pm, and only authorized photos will be signed, and available, one per guest.

Labor Day Monday, fans can take advantage of the most popular promotion at the track, “50/50 Night”. The first 100 fans purchase $50 in live racing vouchers, and it is matched for a total of $100 in vouchers.

Wristbands for this event will be available starting at 2:00pm with line-up starting at 1:00pm. Post Time is 4:00pm Racing continues Saturday and Sunday at 7:00pm and Monday at Tuesday at 4:00pm. There is no live racing Monday, September 16th.