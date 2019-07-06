The Cooperage Project Receives Grant from PPL Foundation For Pop Up Club

The Cooperage Project is pleased to announce it has received a $5,000 grant from the PPL Foundation. These funds will support Pop-Up Club, a free after school program that brings hands-on learning opportunities for middle school students with an emphasis on STEAM subjects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics), explored through real-world projects. On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Pop-Up Club connects students from Wayne Highlands School District (as well as cyber and homeschool students) with local businesses, artists, makers, professionals and educators to share knowledge, teach them entrepreneurial skills, open their minds and eyes to potential work opportunities and engage in a safe atmosphere. Thanks to additional funding from United Way of Lackawanna and Wayne Counties and donations from local businesses through EITC program Pop-Up Club will continue to bring a new topic, idea and career to explore in a safe atmosphere that promotes skills such as innovative thinking, problem solving, communication and collaboration. Further, introducing students at a younger age to potential jobs, many of which they can work during high school and college, further solidifies the workforce pipeline. Such immersive STEAM education ultimately provides these young adults with a more efficient and effective entry into the workforce.



The PPL Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process.

About The Cooperage Project

The mission of The Cooperage Project is to offer a range of instructive and entertaining activities that will engage, challenge and enlighten. Through a variety of programs, The Cooperage Project inspires people of all ages to both embrace diversity and celebrate shared experience in order to create a deeper sense of community.

About the PPL Foundation

Through strategic partnerships, the PPL Foundation will support organizations that are working to create vibrant, sustainable communities and empowering each citizen to fulfill her or his potential. The PPL Foundation contributes more than $3 million annually to a wide variety of nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.pplcares.com.

Information from

Alex Johnson | Development Coordinator