The 30th Annual Santa’s Snipper’s WRC Fundraising Event

Join the Women’s Resource Center on Sunday, December 8th for the 30th Annual Santa’s Snipper’s! The “Cut-A-Thon” will be at the Career Technical Center of Lackawanna County (CTC) from 10 am – 2 pm.

Professional licensed cosmetologists from area salons will be providing haircuts. The students from CTC will be offering express manicures and facials.

Haircuts are $15 and all of the proceeds will be donated to the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) toward their work with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault from our community. There will be kids crafts and snacks. Plus, Santa will be stopping by to spread some holiday cheer!

Tickets can also be purchased to be donated to a local family in need. CLICK HERE or call (570) 346-4460, ext. 120 for more information. Donations can also be mailed to:

Women’s Resource CenterP.O. Box 975, Scranton, PA 18501Checks can be made payable to the “Women’s Resource CenterMemo line: Santa’s Snipper’s Donation.