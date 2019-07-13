Tamaqua Diaper Request Deadline July 17

Registration deadline for the July 20 diaper distribution through Diaper Depot, a ministry of Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua, is Wednesday, July 17.

Diaper distribution is by appointment only. Clients getting diapers in June already have their July appointments. Requests for diapers and appointments must be made online. (www.ziontamaqua.com) .

The program is free and is open to families in the Tamaqua Area School District.

Diaper sizes newborn to size 6 and 2T-3T and 3T-4T pull-ups are available for children to age 4.All requests are verified either by phone or email. At their first pick-up, individuals requesting diapers must provide proof of residency and a birth certificate or some other identification for each child being served.

Complete guidelines for the program are available at www.ziontamaqua.com or on the Zion Lutheran Diaper Depot Facebook page.

(Information from George Taylor)