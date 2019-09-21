Tamaqua – Diaper Depot Anniversary

Diaper Depot worker George Taylor presents a check for $500 to Pat Kennedy, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank. The donation was made possible by Zion’s August Joyful Noise offering and the church’s outreach fund.

September marks the 12th month that Diaper Depot, a ministry of Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua, has been in operation. During that time over 20,000 diapers have been distributed to families in the Tamaqua Area School District. Nearly 500 children have benefited from the program.

Diaper Depot is a pantry associated with the Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank. The program is open to families in the Tamaqua Area School District. Guidelines and an online request form are available at www.ziontamaqua.com.

In our photo: Diaper Depot volunteer George Taylor presents a check for $500 to Pat Kennedy, executive director of the Greater Philadelphia Diaper Bank. The donation was made possible by Zion’s August Joyful Noise offering and the church’s outreach fund.

Information from George Taylor