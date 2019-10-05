Tamaqua-Blessing of the Animals

Group of dogs and cats in front of white background

Area animal owners are invited to bring their pets to a Blessing of the Animals service, Saturday. October, 12 beginning at 5:30 at Zion Lutheran Church in Tamaqua.

The special blessing service honors St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals and the environment. Many churches offer animal blessing services, usually held on or around Oct. 4, the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi.

Pets may include dogs, cats, fish and birds. Some people choose to bring photos of their pets if it is difficult for their pets to attend the blessing. The service takes place indoors so pet owners are asked to have their animal friends secured.

Zion Lutheran Church is located at Mauch Chunk and Greenwood streets.

The service will be webcast on Zion’s web page (www.ziontamaqua.com) and its Facebook page.

(Information from George Taylor)