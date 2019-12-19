Swan Lake to be performed at F.M. Kirby Center!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) In their first visit to the United States, National Ballet Theatre of Odessa, Ukraine performs Swan Lake at The F.M. Kirby Center on Thursday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and available through The Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, online at www.kirbycenter.org and charge by phone at (570) 826-1100.

This full-scale production, set to the music of Pyotr Tchaikovsky and based on German legend, follows a heroic young prince as he works to free the beautiful swan maiden from an evil spell.

Based in the Ukraine, the legendary National Ballet Theatre of Odessa is making its first tour in the United States, featuring 55 ballet stars in a full-scale production of Swan Lake.

Swan Lake’s choreography is by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov, staged by Yuriy Vasyuchenko, the ballet manager since 2009. Vasyuchenko’s an Honorary Artist of Russia and was a soloist for the Bolshoi Ballet under the tutelage of Yuri Grigorovich.

Tickets: $34.50, $44.50, $54.50 & $65.50, plus fees.

##