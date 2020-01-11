Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale Announces Spring Auditions: January 20

The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) has been serving the region’s young singers with artistic excellence since 1993. The program is an educational outreach of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale. Auditions for the SVYC will be held on Monday, January 20 from 5-8 p.m. at Sharon Lutheran Church located at 120 S. Market St. in Selinsgrove. Rehearsals are held every Monday night at Sharon Lutheran Church; the first rehearsal will be on Monday, January 27.

Please contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com to schedule an audition appointment and for further information.

New singers and singers who want to be considered to move into Camerata or Valley Singers, should contact Coleen Renshaw to schedule an audition.

SVYC is open to students in grades 2-12.

Audition information can be found online to let parents and children know what is required and what to expect: http://www.svcmusic.org/sv-youth-chorale/auditions-rehearsals/

The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will present their Spring Concert on April 26, 2020 at Selinsgrove Area Middle School.