Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale Announces Auditions on August 17 and 19

The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale (SVYC) has been serving the region’s young singers with artistic excellence since 1993. The program is an educational outreach of the Susquehanna Valley Chorale.

Youth Auditions and Rehearsals

Auditions for the SVYC will be held on Saturday, August 17 from 9 a.m. until 12 noon and Monday, August 19 from 5-8 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

Please contact Coleen Renshaw at 570-765-0637 or coleenrenshaw@gmail.com by August 16 to schedule an audition appointment and for further information.

New singers and singers who want to be considered to move into Camerata or Valley Singers, should contact Coleen Renshaw to schedule an audition.

SVYC is open to students in grades 3-12:

· Preparatory Chorus, grades 2 – 5/6

Rehearsals on Monday nights starting August 26 from 5-6 p.m.



· Camerata, 5/6-8/9 (treble/unchanged voices)

Rehearsals on Monday nights starting August 26 from 6:15-7:15 p.m.



· Valley Singers, high school age

Rehearsals on Monday nights starting August 26 from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Rehearsals for all three groups take place at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road in Lewisburg.

Returning singers from last year do not need to audition, but do need to contact Coleen to be put on the Fall list.

Audition information can be found online to let parents and children know what is required and what to expect:http://www.svcmusic.org/sv-youth-chorale/auditions-rehearsals/

Youth Performances

The Susquehanna Valley Youth Chorale will present their Fall Concert, featuring patriotic music and several selections to honor our veterans. The concert will take place on November 17, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Rd. in Lewisburg.

The Youth Chorale will perform with the Susquehanna Valley Chorale at Candlelight Christmas on December 14 at 7:30 p.m. and December 15 at 3 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sunbury. The April 2020 concert will be announced at a later time.

(For more information Lisa Z. Leighton )