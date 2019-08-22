Sunday, August 25 Call to Prayer Marian Pilgrimage in Centralia

On Sunday, August 25, the fourth annual Called to Prayer Marian Pilgrimage will be held at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, Centralia, Columbia County, Pa.

Metropolitan-Archbishop Borys Gudziak, and Auxiliary Bishop John Bura, both of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia; Bishop Paul Chomnycky, OSBM, Stamford Eparchy; Bishop Ronald W. Gainer of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg and Bishop Alfred A. Schlert of Diocese of Allentown will celebrate the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy at 12 noon.

Father Michael Hutsko, pastor invites all people of faith are welcome to participate in this day of prayer, healing and spiritual reflection at a time when our nation suffers the horror of mass killings, mourns with families the victims of senseless violence and copes with hatred, bigotry and prejudice.

“During this Marian Pilgrimage, as we are Called to Prayer, may the Most Holy Mother of God extend her mantle of protection over us and lead our nation toward a spiritual conversion of mind, heart and soul.” Father Hutsko explained.

On Friday, August 30 at 3:30 PM ET, EWTN will telecast the Hierarchical Divine Liturgy which will be recorded during the Call to Prayer Marian Pilgrimage.





The first pilgrimage was held in 2016 and the story of this unique pilgrimage site has been told throughout the world. It was the cover story for the Christmas 2018 edition of Reader’s Digest and BBC News did a feature story in February 2018.





(Information from Rev. John M. Fields, Communications Office)